Ascension Parish spray parks closing for season

Staff Report

Officials with the Ascension Parish Recreation Department announced today that both Parish-owned spray parks will be closing for the season.

The spray park at the Oak Grove Park in Prairieville will remain open through this weekend, but will close for the season at its regularly scheduled closing time Sunday.

The spray park at the Sotile Pavilion in Donaldsonville is already closed for repairs and will remain closed until late spring 2022.

The Recreation Department also stated that its Darrow Community Center will be closed indefinitely to repair damage from Hurricane Ida.