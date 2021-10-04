River Road African American Museum awarded grant

Staff Report

The River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville was recently awarded the American Slavery's Legacy across Space and Time Grant.

This project is a permanent exhibit telling the story of the GU272 enslaved persons purchased and trafficked by Georgetown University, Dr. Jesse Beatty, and Henry S. Johnson of Donaldsonville.

The exhibit will be both virtual and on-site at the Episcopal Church of Ascension, a church co-founded and built on land owned by Gov. Johnson.