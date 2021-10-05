23rd Judicial District Court guilty pleas for Sept. 27 through Oct. 1

Staff Report

During the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 1, 2021, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

Jalian Brown, 38546 Darville Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Bryan Collins, 506 5th Donaldsonville, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served to be served on home incarceration.

Mason Sheets, 18092 Bill Morgan Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Reginald Brown, 43264 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 48, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served to be served on home incarceration.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

Matthew Johnson, 1012 Sandra Court Morgan City, LA, age 39, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Leon Chenevert, 6877 Hwy 996 Belle Rose, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Correctios with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Gary Cox Sr., 20050 Adolphus Rd. Covington, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Colt Leonard, 119 Cross La Rue St. Pierre Part, LA, age 24, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The defendant is to serve 1 year of the said sentence, and the remaining 2 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.