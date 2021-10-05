Breast Cancer, Domestic Violence awareness event set for Donaldsonville

Staff Report

The City of Donaldsonville will host a Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month event Oct. 15.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan will be hosting a survivor prayer service event at 8 a.m. in front of Donaldsonville City Hall.

The public is invited to attend.

This year’s theme for awareness week is “We believe in hope.”

T-shirts are available at M and M Monogramming if anyone is interested in ordering a shirt for the observation.