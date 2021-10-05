Governor appoints Prairieville resident to Louisiana Rare Disease Advisory Council

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions, including an Ascension Parish resident.

Carolyn L. Moore of Prairieville has been appointed to the Louisiana Rare Disease Advisory Council. Moore is a nurse practitioner for the Department of Corrections. She will serve as an advanced practice registered nurse who has experience in treating rare diseases.

The Louisiana Rare Disease Advisory Council offers expert and clinical advice to the Louisiana Department of Health, the Governor and the legislature to help address the needs of persons diagnosed and living with rare diseases.