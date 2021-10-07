Prevost Memorial Hospital hosting vaccination event

Staff Report

In order to provide better access and opportunity for vaccinations, Prevost Memorial Hospital is participating in the $100 for a shot program which will provide a $100 Visa gift card to anyone who receives their first or second vaccine shot.

In order to be eligible for the gift card, participants may first register at lashortfor100.com or by calling 225-474-2126 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to schedule for the vaccine.

Prevost is hosting a special event on Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to make it easier to access a vaccine.

Registration is highly encouraged to ensure there is enough supply for the event.