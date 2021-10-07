'Think Pink and Ride' bicycle event set for Oct. 16 in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church will be hosting a “Think Pink and Ride” event on Saturday, Oct. 16 beginning at 9 a.m. at Crescent Park and will end at 3064 Mt. Olive Church Road.

At the conclusion of the event, which starts at 10 a.m., there will be a health fair and breast cancer awareness event which will end at 2 p.m.

Come out for a day of education, awareness, a bicycle ride, food, and fun. Only nonmotorized bicycles are asked to participate.

For more information, contact to Pastor Christopher Ester or call Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

The City of Donaldsonville also encourages all groups hosting events such as this to reach out to Lee Melancon at City Hall, so the city can promote events such as this as part of our community health and development programs.