AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

New Orleans approves $15 per hour minimum wage

The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously to approve a $15 perhour minimum wage for city workers.

The minimum would go into effect starting Jan. 1.

The $15 minimum reportedly will be Louisiana’s first.

High school student attacks teacher

An 18-year-old Louisiana high school student was arrested after authorities said she attacked her 64-year-old teacher, who is disabled, apparently for a TikTok challenge.

Larrianna Jackson was charged with felony battery of a school teacher and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

According to Covington Police, the incident was captured on video, where the teacher is shown sitting at her desk and speaking to Jackson, who then allegedly punches the woman, causing her to fall.

U.S. marshal dies in crash

A deputy U.S. marshal based in the Baton Rouge area died in a crash while assisting in an enforcement mission in Mississippi.

Jared Keyworth, an 11-year veteran with the service, was injured Sept. 28 near Florence, Miss.

He ultimately died at a hospital in Jackson, Miss.