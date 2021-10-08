Convicted felon stopped with firearm stolen from Ascension Parish, sheriff reports

Staff Report

Assumption Parish authorities arrested a convicted felon from Belle Rose on felony charges following a traffic stop near Napoleonville.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of Fabian Eugene Brown, 33, of Blackwell Lane, Belle Rose.

According to a news release, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle.

The deputy noted an odor of suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

The investigating deputy determined that Brown did not have a driver’s license and was a prior convicted felon.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a large caliber handgun which had been reported stolen in Ascension Parish. A quantity of suspected marijuana was also seized.

At the time of his arrest, Brown was under two separate protective orders, and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Brown was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, No Driver’s License, No Seat Belt, Modified Exhaust System, Violations of Protective Order (two counts), and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm.