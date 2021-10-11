Basketball registration, health event set for Oct. 16 in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Council's Alvin "Coach" Thomas announced a new season of basketball is approaching.

"As the new season is approaching, I want to take this as an opportunity to extend my heartfelt greetings for the season. I appreciate you all for your accomplishments and achievements for last year," Thomas said.

The 2021-22 basketball registration will begin Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Frank Sotile Pavilion in Donaldsonville. The pavilion is located at 2162 D. Thibaut Drive, next to the Lema

"A new year, you can't connect the dots looking forward, you can only connect them looking backward. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something to be successful. Coach Jerry Butler, our coordinator of basketball, has proven that in the community last year alone."

Thomas also reminded the community about the Safe and Healthy Family event set for the same date.

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension announced the Safe and Healthy Family event will be Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Frank Sotile Pavilion in Donaldsonville.

The event will offer free exercise classes, mindful meditation, COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, car seat checks, WIC resource information, and coping strategies for dealing with the pandemic.