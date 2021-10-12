Prairieville man arrested following 115-mph pursuit

Staff Report

Assumption Parish authorities arrested a Prairieville man accused of driving over 115 miles per hour in a pursuit after an apparent hit and run.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 36-year-old Nathaniel Paul Ealem of Abita Avenue in Prairieville on felony charges.

According to a news release, deputies received a complaint from a victim of a hit and run who indicated they followed the suspect vehicle southbound on Hwy. 1 at a high rate of speed.

A patrol deputy spotted the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect stepped from his vehicle briefly, but reentered it and fled southbound at a high speed.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle traveled at speeds in excess of 115 miles per hour.

Deputies were able to terminate the pursuit and arrest Ealem. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, and disregarded traffic controls/signals.

At the time of the release, Ealem remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.