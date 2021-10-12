Prevost to host vaccination event

Staff Report

Prevost Memorial Hospital will host a Take a Shot for $100 vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20.

Anyone who receives their first or second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine also will receive a $100 VISA gift card.

Registration is required to be eligible for the gift card. Registration also ensures there is enough vaccine available at the event. To register, call (225) 474-2126 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or log onto lashotfor100.com.

For more information, visit www.donaldsonville-la.gov/home/news/take-shot-100.