FEMA closing disaster recovery center in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located at the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville will close at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Residents of all parishes affected by Hurricane Ida can continue to visit a number of other centers open in Louisiana.

To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit the FEMA DRC Locator.

All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for both FEMA specialists and survivors.

The Lemann Memorial Center is located at 1100 Clay Street, Donaldsonville.

For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.