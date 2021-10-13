Netflix movie 'We Have A Ghost' production returns to Donaldsonville

Though Hurricane Ida's landfall in Louisiana disrupted production, the film crew for the upcoming Netflix movie "We Have A Ghost" will return to Donaldsonville.

City officials expect the crew to begin preparations for filming Oct. 15. The production will restart Oct. 18 in the historic district.

The main unit will be filming from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20. The second unit begins Oct. 21 and will continue through Oct. 26, except the weekend.

The centerpiece of the scenes will be along Railroad Avenue. Previously, the crew transformed three storefronts along the avenue.

Prior to the hurricane, the crew rented the Lemann Memorial Center. The movie has booked the facility from Oct. 15 to Oct. 2

Donaldsonville has been the backdrop in several movies over the years, including "Highwaymen," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond," "All the King's Men," and "The Badge."

"We Have A Ghost stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, and Jennifer Coolidge. It is written and directed by Christopher Landon.

Netflix announced the beginning of production July 20.

According to the streaming service, the movie is about a friendly ghost that turns a family into overnight social media sensations - and CIA targets.