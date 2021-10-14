Ascension Parish deputies seek suspect for aggravated assault with a firearm

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies reported Darien Bennett, 26, is suspected of domestic violence and is believed to be armed.

Anyone with information than can help detectives locate Bennett, can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.