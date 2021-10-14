Donaldsonville Fire Department responded to five fires last month

The Donaldsonville City Council held a relatively routine meeting Oct. 12, mainly hearing monthly reports.

City officials receive reports every month from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the city's public works department, the code enforcement officer, and the city's fire department.

Notably, Donaldsonville Fire Chief Adam Gautreaux reported five structure fire calls for September.

The calls included: 1501 Tony Drive (trailer fire), 509 Lessard Street (house fire), 501 W. 9th Street (trailer fire), 101 Memorial Drive (apartment fire), and 800 Riverview Complex (cooking fire).

Gautreaux said the fire department, which responded to 159 calls last month, still has a full-time opening and openings for volunteer and part-time positions.

In other matters during the meeting:

-- The council approved Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. to observe Halloween trick-or-treating for children under age 13. The municipalities are observing the same times and date as the rest of Ascension Parish.