AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Rapper arrested in Georgia

A rapper who hails from Baton Rouge was arrested after a concert turned chaotic in Georgia.

Boosie, whose real name is Torence Hatch, was charged Oct. 11 with second-degree criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from the “Legendz of the Streetz” show, which featured 2Chainz, Rick Ross, Jeezy, and Gucci Mane.

Louisiana Trooper arrested

An off-duty Louisiana State Police Trooper was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Jasper County, Texas.

Authorities announced the arrest of 45-year-old Patrick Bell of Merryville on Aug. 29.

A spokesperson for Troop D reported the suspect was off-duty at the time of the incident and had been on workers’ compensation leave since 2017.

Louisiana chain partners with artist

Popeye’s, the fast-food chain restaurant that originated in New Orleans, announced its collaboration on a new hot sauce with Grammy-winning musician Megan Thee Stallion.

The sauce is called Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce. It is part of a limited-edition collection.

Five teens escape detention facility

Baton Rouge Police reported the Oct. 14 escape of five teenagers from a juvenile detention facility.

Authorities reported the following days that four of the five teens were in custody and the vehicle they stole had been recovered.

