Breast Cancer, Domestic Violence Awareness Day proclaimed in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Day was proclaimed the morning of Oct. 15 at Donaldsonville City Hall.

Wanda August, parent facilitator for the Ascension Parish school system, was a special guest for the event. As a breast cancer survivor, she is an advocate for breast cancer awareness and early testing.

"During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we stand with the courageous women and men who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and honor those who have lost their battle to this terrible disease," August said.

City of Donaldsonville employees also participated in the presentation in front of City Hall.

"Today we are here to remember, celebrate, and pray for all of those who have suffered either as a result of cancer or domestic violence and to celebrate those survivors," Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan said. "This year’s theme for the Donaldsonville Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness event is 'We Believe in Hope,' and so today, we know that you will hear our message and provide us with the faith and hope we so desperately desire to heal us when we are faced with breast cancer or domestic violence."