Baton Rouge Police identify Donaldsonville man in fatal shooting

Staff Report

A Donaldsonville man was identified as a victim of a fatal shooting Oct. 16 at around 10:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

According to Baton Rouge Police detectives, 25-year-old Jamal Dunn was found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The incident happened in the parking lot of 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. near Coursey.

At the time of the news release, police had no suspects or motives in the case.

Anyone with any information can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.