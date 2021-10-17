West Ascension basketball registration tips off

Staff Report

West Ascension Recreation opened registration in Donaldsonville for biddy basketball 5-12 and 13-16 year old divisions and adult basketball.

Ascension Parish Recreation Director Michael King, Michelle Templet, Ascension Parish Council member Alvin "Coach" Thomas, West Ascension Coordinator of Basketball and Coach Jerry Butler, and the Parent Support Committee have been working together as a team.

"If you’re walking down the right path and you’re willing to keep walking, eventually you’ll make progress," Butler said. "Just trust and believe us, our journey has not been a simple journey of progress. There have been many ups and downs, and it is the choices that we made at each of those times that have helped shape what we have achieved."

He added that the goal is to teach children self discipline, respect for one another, and how to live in a community as a respected individual.

"Our first year with the program, the numbers grew, fans were appreciated, and we established wonderful things for all the children," Butler said.

Highlights included: a Christmas crusade, a banquet, a state championship with a 22-0 record, a productive budget for all children, a video gaming truck, and a Harlem Globetrotters trip.

Additionally, the adult league honored former Donaldsonville High School Coach Gregory D. Hill for his 36 years of service.

"We love our kids. You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas. We do this for all the children," Butler said.

Registration continues Wednesday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact Butler at 225-445-0134.