Donaldsonville man arrested on felony charges in Paincourtville

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man on felony charges following a traffic stop near Paincourtville on Oct. 16.

Bryan Trumaine Johnson, 39, of Highway 1 South, Donaldsonville, was incarcerated and lareleased on a $95,000 bond.

According to a news release, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle southbound on Hwy. 1 commit a traffic violation.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver continued on for some time before turning into a private driveway. The deputy was advised by communications that the suspect’s driver’s license was under suspension.

During a search of the suspect vehicle, deputies reportedly found a "substantial quantity" of illegal dangerous substances and a large caliber firearm.

Johnson was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: obstruction of justice, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, driving under a suspected driver's license, flight from an officer, and speeding.