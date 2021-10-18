Two from Belle Rose arrested on felony charges

Staff Report

Two suspects from Belle Rose were arrested on felony charges after a traffic stop near Paincourtville on Oct. 15.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrests of Joseph Solomon, 67, of Highway 1003, Belle Rose, and Phoebe Joseph, 48, of Highway 1003, Belle Rose.

According to a news release, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop.

The deputy recognized the passenger as Joseph. The deputy had prior knowledge that she had an outstanding warrant in Assumption Parish for domestic abuse with child endangerment.

Deputies conducted pat down searches on both Solomon and Joseph, at which time she turned over suspected crack cocaine. During the pat down search of Solomon, a quantity of suspected cocaine was seized.

Both Solomon and Joseph were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Solomon charges included possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway laned for traffic, and impeding the flow of traffic,

He was released on a bond of $20,000.

Joseph's charges included possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

At the time of the release, Joseph was incarcerated with bond set at $35,000.