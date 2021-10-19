Suspects arrested on felony drug charges in separate incidents

Staff Report

Assumption Parish authorities arrested two suspects in unrelated incidents on drug charges.

In one incident, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 34-year-old Russell Paul Medine Jr. of Waguespack Road, Donaldsonville, after a traffic stop in the Paincourtville area.

A K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, according to a news release from Sheriff Leland Falcon.

The suspect was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under a suspended driver's license, and illegal window tint.

Medine was released on a $15,000 bond.

In the other incident, deputies arrested 36-year-old Krystal Latino of La Butte Street, Plattenville, following a report of a disorderly person at a Paincourtville retail establishment.

According to a release, the suspect consented to a vehicle search. Deputies reported finding drug paraphernalia and a quantity of methamphetamine.

The suspect was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specific places.

At the time of the release, Latino remained incarcerated with bond set at $30,000.