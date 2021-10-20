Convicted felon charged with illegal use of weapons in Belle Rose

Staff Report

A Belle Rose suspect was arrested on felony firearm charges after a complaint of shots being fired Oct. 19.

According to a release from Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, 34-year-old Leroyal Sentel Lanus of 125 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, reportedly was observed with a rifle in his hands in the doorway of a residence.

The responding deputy, who noted that the rifle was an AR-15, reported that the suspect advised that he had fired the rifle several times behind the residence.

A records check revealed that Lanus was a prior convicted felon. The felony offense occurred in 2018, and prohibited Lanus from possessing a firearm.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At the time of the release, Lanus remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.