DOTD making final pass for debris removal Oct. 25 in Ascension, St. James, Iberville

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reported that the final pass for Hurricane Ida debris removal in Ascension, St. James, and Iberville parishes will be starting on Oct. 25.

According to a news release, debris removal operations from state highways will be complete in these parishes after this pass.

For information about debris removal on parish-maintained roads in Ascension, visit the Ascension Parish website.

As a reminder, residents should keep hurricane debris out of the roadway and out of the line of sight for motorists. Debris should not be placed in ditches because this could lead to flooding during rain, nor should it be placed on street corners because this could cause line-of-sight issues.

Residents are encouraged to follow the below tips to assist in the debris removal process:

State contractors are only able to remove debris from state right-of-way.

Do not push debris into the roadway. Multiple sweeps will allow debris that cannot fit at one time to be removed.

Don’t put debris on power lines, fire hydrants, utility stub-outs, or anything that would hinder the claw that grabs the debris. Multiple sweeps will pick up what may not fit initially.

Construction and demolition debris, as well as vegetative debris, are some of the items traditionally picked up first.

Debris on commercial, agricultural, and undeveloped properties will not be removed.

Dark-colored bagged debris will not be removed.

Certain debris, such as refrigerators and freezers, engines, and other materials that have to be disposed of in a different manner may be picked up at a separate time and/or sweep.

DOTD would also like to remind citizens that debris removal progress can be seen at www.511la.org. The page is updated daily at 6 a.m. to reflect data from the previous day following disposal of debris material.

Crews continue to work swiftly throughout southeast Louisiana to repair damaged signs and signals, as well as clear debris off state routes. Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution, be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment, and refrain from driving around "road closed" barricades, as crews are near the road and oncoming traffic. Don’t drive distracted or impaired, and be extra cautious.