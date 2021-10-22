AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Louisiana featured in Thanksgiving parade

Louisiana will be celebrated as the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras with a float in the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"When it comes to parading, there's one thing Louisiana knows how to do, and that's throwing a party on wheels aboard the biggest float we can!" Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said in a Facebook post. "As we celebrate Louisiana's incredible food, music and culture this holiday season, we hope people from all over the country and world will come visit Louisiana where every day is a celebration of life."

The parade will be broadcast by NBC on Nov. 25 beginning at 9 a.m.

Student faces felony charges

An 18-year-old Covington High School student could face up to 10 years in prison after new felony charges were filed following an attack on a disabled teacher that was recorded.

Authorities suspect the crime was carried out as a TikTok challenge.

Larrianna Jackson was charged with felony second-degree battery and with cruelty to the infirmed, according to a news release.

Restaurant chain sticking with traditional uniforms

The Hooters restaurant chain caused controversy on social media after it released its skimpy new uniform.

The company that owns and operates the nine locations in Louisiana announced it would not change its iconic shorts and tops.

Locations in the state include New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, and Lafayette, and Slidell.

The national chain issued a statement to clarify that employees will have a choice between the traditional uniforms and the new ones.

Raising Canes founder parties with Snoop Dogg

Raising Canes founder and CEO Todd Graves, who launched the popular chicken finger chain of restaurants in Baton Rouge near the LSU campus, recently celebrated Snoop Dogg's 50th birthday.

The party was held at the famous rapper's mansion in Los Angeles.