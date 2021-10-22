Ascension Parish Library's Donaldsonville branch closing Nov. 8-20 for renovation

Staff Report

The Donaldsonville location of the Ascension Parish Library will be closed Nov. 8 to Nov. 20 as renovation of the branch begins.

The library will move to a temporary location at 420 Mississippi Street, Donaldsonville, which is a block away.

According to APL Director John Stelly, the entire facility will be remodeled, tentatively starting in December. Its design will fit into the Donaldsonville historic district.

"It's going to be a facility that's more than just books because libraries are more than just books," Stelly said.

The library will provide updates on its progress via its social media channels and website.