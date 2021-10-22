St. James suspect accused in 140-mph chase from Assumption to Ascension Parish

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a St. James suspect after a pursuit at speeds of more than 140 miles per hour went into Ascension Parish.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 18-year-old Kylin Terry Joseph of East Tchoupitoulas Circle, St. James, on multiple charges arising out of a traffic incident on Hwy. 70 East on the afternoon of Oct. 22.

According to a news release, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a violation and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle engaged the deputy into a high-speed pursuit eastbound.

The pursuit continued at speeds in excess of 140 miles per hour into Ascension Parish, and was terminated near the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.

Joseph was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and speeding.

At the time of the release, Joseph remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.