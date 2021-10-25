Veterans Day program slated for Nov. 11 in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

The City of Donaldsonville, along with American Legion Post 98 and VFW Post 3766, will host the annual Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at Louisiana Square.

The events will kick off with a parade from Donaldsonville City Hall, beginning at 9 a.m. The lineup begins at 8:30 a.m.

The procession will then travel down Railroad Avenue to Louisiana Square, which is the park in front of the Ascension Parish courthouse. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

The City of Donaldsonville, the Donaldsonville Downtown Development District, the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Donaldsonville Elks Lodge 1153, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and numerous retired veterans and community activists will support the event, according to a release from the city.