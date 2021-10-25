West Ascension Recreation starts adult softball league

Special to The Chief

The Ascension Parish Council's District 1 representative, Alvin "Coach" Thomas, provided an update on the West Ascension Recreation program's adult softball league.

From the Desk of Parish Councilman Alvin Thomas Dist. 1 Coaches Corner:

Coach J. Butler kicks off yet another program for the community of west Ascension Parish. It was a little shaky in the beginning but I knew once I got everyone to commit and show up it would be a great outcome and that it was. On Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 there were teams from around the local areas participated in the opening day scrimmage. We will have teams from White Castle, Donaldsonville, and Gonzales that will be participating.

I've learned that, you can't tell people how to do things, tell them what to do and let them surprise you with their results. It works all the time. But remember, some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, I focus on making it happen. Thanks to Councilman Alvin "Coach" Thomas and Michelle Templet for all the hard work they have done to make our society great. I will fight for my community. I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. Softball is back in Donaldsonville.