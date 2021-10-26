Ascension Disaster Recovery Center reducing hours

Staff Report

In a positive sign that Ascension is recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ida, FEMA announced the sole remaining Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in the parish is reducing its operating hours.

The DRC is at 1112-B S. E. Ascension Complex Blvd. in Gonzales, in the same building as the Ascension Counseling Center. Initially operating seven days a week, the new hours will be Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., effective immediately.

Anyone needing assistance in filing claims with FEMA, or checking the status of existing claims, can visit the DRC during regular operating hours. Assistance can also be had by visiting https://www.fema.gov/disaster/hurricane-ida or by calling 1-800-621-3362.