Ascension Parish Schools make masks optional effective Oct. 27

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced face coverings for staff, students, and visitors will be optional, with the exception of buses, effective Oct. 27.

In a press conference Oct. 26, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the statewide mask mandate and gave K-12 schools the authority to make masks optional while following certain COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

The exception for school buses is based on the Presidential Executive Order and CDC guidelines.

Early College Option students and staff must follow River Parishes Community College guidelines while on RPCC's campus.

"Although face coverings are now optional inside APSB school buildings, we encourage all parents and employees to consult with their own physicians when making personal health care decisions," Alexander stated in a release.

The district will continue to implement safety protocols such as facility cleaning and disinfecting, distancing to the greatest extent possible, frequent hand washing, and utilizing bottle fillers instead of communal water fountains.

"We also will continue to perform contact tracing, notification of close contacts of positive cases, and will be transitioning back to required quarantine guidelines as outlined in the governor's latest proclamation," he said.

"We are grateful that positive cases in our school district and community have significantly declined. Thank you to our employees, students, parents, and community for partnering with us to safely keep students in school as much as possible."