Donaldsonville City Council goes purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Donaldsonville City Council, Mayor, and City Attorney wore purple to bring awareness to domestic violence during the meeting held Oct. 26.

"We stand 100 percent against domestic violence. We are praying for those families who had to suffer and who are suffering at the hands of domestic violence," said Rev. Charles Brown, who chairs the council.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationally in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues.

In other matters:

-- During the finance report, Finance Director Sandra Cost Williams said the cost of natural gas has doubled since last year.

"It's high at the pump, and it's high here with natural gas," Williams said.

Council member Raymond Aucoin pointed out that national news outlets have focused on the rising costs associated with heating as the winter months approach.

-- Williams added that the city has paid $27,250, one of four installment payments, for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office body-worn camera system.

The city contracts the Sheriff's Office for law enforcement. City leaders agreed to help pay for the new system when it was announced a year ago.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre gradually rolled out the parishwide system, beginning with District 1 on the west bank.

Webre announced plans to implement the system at an October 2020 Donaldsonville City Council meeting.

The sheriff also sat down with Mayor Leroy Sullivan in August to discuss the implementation of body-worn cameras.

-- Members agreed to rezone an area referred to as the Marcello Distributors property at 1111 East Bayou Road between Third and Fourth streets.

The area was erroneously zoned as residential, though it has been and continues to be industrial.

-- The council approved the placement of a new four-way stop sign for the intersection of Maginnis and 4th streets.