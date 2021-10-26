'My Ascension' documentary Ascension Parish premiere sold out

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish premiere of the "My Ascension" documentary, which focuses on the suicide attempt of a Dutchtown High School student, has sold out.

According to a release from Ascension Parish government, the documentary will be screened at the Malco Cinema in Gonzales on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

A press conference has been scheduled prior to the showing, which will include the student featured in the film, Emma Benoit, along with the director, Greg Dicharry, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, and school officials.

The screening will be followed by an engaging discussion with Benoit, Dicharry, and Tonja Myles, who is a mental health advocate, veteran, and pastor.

"My Ascension" chronicles the story of a 16-year-old Dutchtown High School varsity cheerleader, who was paralyzed by a suicide attempt, which propelled her on a mission to use her painful experience to help others find hope and stay alive.

"My Ascension" is a feature length documentary filmed in Ascension, St. James and East Baton Rouge parishes, that highlights Emma's inspiring journey, as she works to bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana.

The film also shares the stories of two remarkable young people who tragically did not survive their attempts, and we learn first-hand from their families, friends, school officials and suicide prevention experts about the devastating effects of suicide and what can be done to prevent it.

More information is at: https://www.facebook.com/myascension/ and at https://www.facebook.com/AscensionGov/videos/395450965469308