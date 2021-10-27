Assumption Parish search warrant leads to two arrests on drug charges

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested suspects from the Donaldsonville and Napoleonville areas on felony charges following the execution of a search warrant.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrests of 36-year-old Nancy L. Beneditto of Bertie Street, Napoleonville, and 42-year-old Travis Santell Franklin of Highway 1, Donaldsonville.

According to a news release, the search warrant was executed at 119 Bertie Street in Napoleonville.

As part of an ongoing parish wide narcotics investigation, narcotics agents developed Beneditto and Franklin as suspects.

The process resulted in the seizure of a variety of controlled dangerous substances, assorted paraphernalia, and U.S. currency.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Adderall, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally, deputies issued a misdemeanor summons for possession of drug paraphernalia to 64-year-old Michael R. North of Hwy. 943 South, Donaldsonville.

At the time of the release, Beneditto and Franklin both remained incarcerated pending bond hearings.