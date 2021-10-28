Ascension Parish, contractor finalize storm debris pickup

Staff Report

Ascension Parish officials are coordinating with the storm debris contractor to complete the job as quickly as possible.

Monday was the last day for residents to place their debris in the right-of-way and report it to parish government. The contractor has been notified of those latest locations and is committed to picking it all up as soon as possible.

Some residents are taking the opportunity to perform tree work on their properties and placing it out for the contractor to retrieve. The contractor reports finding lots of green trees that obviously were not affected by Hurricane Ida; this has given additional work for the contractor, possibly pushing the estimated completion date back a week.

To be clear, no new debris placed after Monday will be picked up. The debris removal contractors are using voting precinct maps to clear the parish precinct by precinct. Staff members are cross referencing the cleared zones to the registry, and confirming each resident in that zone has had debris picked up.

Once a precinct is cleared, the contractors will not return to it.

White goods, such as large appliances, will not be picked up, but the parish will accept them at no charge at the recycling center, located at the DPW facility on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. Proof of Parish residency is required to drop off white goods.