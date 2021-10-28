West Ascension Recreation opens registration for youth, adult basketball

Staff Report

The West Ascension Recreation program has announced registration for the 2021-22 youth and adult basketball season.

Registration will be Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the Butcher Boy store in Donaldsonville, and every Monday and Wednesday at the Department of Public Works' recreation office from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Also, registration can be completed at Donaldsonville City Hall at 609 Railroad Ave. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The cost per child is $35 for ages 5 to 16 for boys and girls The adult cost is $40 per person. Money orders and chekcs should be payable to PARC. No cash will be accepted.

According to West Ascension Basketball Coordinator Jerry Butler, a player evaluation day will be announced for everyone to come out and participate before the season begins.