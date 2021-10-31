AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Chappelle, Rogan show breaks attendance record

An appearance by comedian Dave Chappelle and podcast titan Joe Rogan set a record for most tickets ever sold for a single event at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The duo's show sold more than 17,000 tickets.

Chappelle's latest Netflix special, "The Closer," has stirred controversy as some have objected to content viewed as transphobic.

Rogan, whose podcast is available exclusively on Spotify, also has been in headlines over his spat with CNN's coverage of how he treated his case of COVID-19.

Homicide record surpassed

East Baton Rouge Parish's Coroner, Dr. Beau Clark, announced in a press conference that 2021 has broken a record as the deadliest in parish history.

With two months remaining in the year, the parish has recorded 140 homicides.

The total for 2020 was 136.

Small plane makes emergency landing

A small plane made an emergency landing in the westbound lanes of Interstate 12 just west of the Pumpkin Center exit.

The aircraft reportedly was having engine issues and was attempting to land at the Hammond Airport.

Three officers charged

A federal grand jury indicted three north Louisiana police officers on civil rights charges accusing them of punching suspects during arrests last year.

The three were among eight Shreveport officers accused in a state malfeasance indictment a year ago.

They are accused of beating two men arrested after a chase in early 2020.

Baton Rouge rapper out of jail

NBA YoungBoy, who originally hails from Baton Rouge, was released from jail in St. Martin Parish after posting a cash bond of $500,000.

The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, will be monitored while on home confinement in Utah, according to his lawyers.

A grand jury indicted Gaulden in March on charges of possessing a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm not registered to him in a federal database.