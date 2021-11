Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office held Boo and the Badge events in Donaldsonville and St. Amant to celebrate Halloween.

The west side event was at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville, while the east bank celebration was at Our Lady of Holy Rosary in St. Amant.

The Sheriff's Office reported more than 600 families attended the Donaldsonville event, which included candy, games, vendors, and haunted houses.