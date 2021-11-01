Louisiana State Police investigates ten fatal crashes over weekend

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police reported ten fatal vehicle crashes statewide resulting in a total of 12 deaths over the weekend.

According to a news release, the numbers do not include crashes investigated by local and parish law enforcement officials. It also excludes the number of people injured in crashes.

State Police investigated fatal crashes in all patrol regions of the state over the weekend.

Police stated people who died included a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, and children. Several who died in crashes were not properly restrained.

"Most crashes are preventable. Over and over again, we see distracted driving, impaired driving, and reckless driving as contributing factors in many of these crashes. Motorists are encouraged to put aside distractions while driving, never drive impaired or get in a vehicle with an impaired driver, and to obey all traffic laws," troopers stated.

LSP reminded motorists that wearing a seat belt is the single best defense in the event of a crash. Louisiana state law requires all vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.

Anyone observing an impaired or reckless driver is encouraged to call *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or to dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.