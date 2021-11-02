Detectives investigating incident involving Ascension Catholic students

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced an investigation is ongoing into an incident involving students at Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School in Donaldsonville.

According to a statement from APSO Public Information Officer Donovan Jackson, detectives are working with him to release information to the public concerning the incident.

Jackson said information will be limited since juveniles are involved.

The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and school administrators have not released information on the incident.

This article will be updated as developments can be confirmed.