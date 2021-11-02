Donaldsonville suspect accused of crashing tractor into building
Staff Report
Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Donaldsonville man on felony charges after he allegedly ran a tractor into a building.
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 32-year-old Kentrell Anthony Jackson of St. Vincent Street, Donaldsonville.
According to a news release, deputies responded to a complaint of someone wrecking a tractor into a building. Deputies made contact with the complainant who advised that the building had sustained heavy damages.
Authorities identified Jackson as a suspect and he was taken into custody nearby.
Jackson was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of simple criminal damage to property and unauthorized use of a moveable.