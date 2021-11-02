Ascension Parish Disaster Recovery Center winding down

Staff Report

FEMA has notified Ascension Parish officials that it will be closing its Disaster Recovery Center in Gonzales in three weeks.

The DRC, at 1112-B S. East Ascension Complex Blvd. in Gonzales, in the same building as the Ascension Counseling Center. It will close at 6 p.m. Nov. 23. Currently, it is operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Anyone needing assistance in filing claims with FEMA, or checking the status of existing claims, should do so within the next three weeks. Otherwise, assistance can be had by visiting https://www.fema.gov/disaster/hurricane-ida or by calling 1-800-621-3362.