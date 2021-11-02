Matthew Mire pleads not guilty in Ascension Parish court

Staff Report

Matthew Mire pleaded not guilty in an Ascension Parish court Nov. 2 to charges of fatally shooting a Louisiana State Trooper and a woman in Prairieville in a string of shootings last month.

Mire, 31, of Livingston Parish, has been accused of ambushing Master Trooper Adam Gaubert early Oct. 9 while he was in a police vehicle near Airline and Jefferson highways in Prairieville. In a separate incident the same day, he has been accused of fatally shooting Pamela Adair and critically-wounding another man.

A day-long manhunt on Oct. 9 ended near midnight with authorities taking Mire into custody, accusing him in crimes spanning East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston parishes.

Mire, who has been held at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, has not been indicted yet on charges in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes. He has been booked on multiple charges in both neighboring parishes.

An Ascension Parish grand jury indicted Mire on Oct. 14.

Days before, State Police released a photo of troopers escorting the suspect from a hospital to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on Oct. 11. Troopers used Gaubert's handcuffs.

According to Mire's arrest warrant, Mire declined to be interviewed by State Police detectives after he was taken into custody.

In the warrant, it was reported that Mire asked troopers standing guard about the deceased trooper's status and made a culpable statement in part, "I didn't mean to, but the guy was watching the house."

Trooper believe the statement referred to Gaubert and his location, which was near Dutton Road in Prairieville, where Adair was killed and another man was critically wounded.