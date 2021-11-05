Assumption Parish authorities arrest Belle Rose man after pursuit

Staff Report

A Belle Rose man was arrested after fleeing from Assumption Parish authorities.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of 28-year-old Alvin Joseph James Jr., of Frank Lane, Belle Rose, after a traffic incident near Belle Rose on Nov. 4.

According to a news release, a uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near Hwy. 1 and Hwy. 998 and attempted to stop the vehicle. Deputies said the vehicle accelerated southbound on Hwy. 1 and continued on until accessing Hwy. 308 at the Paincourtville Bridge. The vehicle continued south on Hwy. 308 to the area of College Point Lane.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of: aggravated flight from an officer, careless operation of a motor vehicle, driving on roadway laned for traffic, and illegal window tint.

At the time of the release, James remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.