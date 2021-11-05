Bayou Lafourche pump station going out for bids by end of year

Staff Report

The new Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District Pump Station on the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville has received final permitting from the Army Corps of Engineers and will be open for construction bids before the end of the year.

The district provided the update via its Facebook page.

Bayou Lafourche is the drinking water source for more than 300,000 residents of Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, and Ascension parishes. The waterway also provides water for agriculture and industry throughout the region, as well as water to feed the coastal marshes.

The district was established by the Louisiana Legislature in 1950 to provide fresh water to water purification facilities along Bayou Lafourche.

It is governed by a 12-member Board of Commissioners representing each of the four parishes in the district, which conducts monthly meetings at the BLFWD offices in Thibodaux.