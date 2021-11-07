AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Lauren Daigle performs

Grammy-winning singer Lauren Daigle, a Lafayette native, performed over the weekend at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

The singer wore an LSU shirt, which represented the university she attended prior to pursuing her music career. She also referred to the LSU football game against Alabama, which was being played at the same time as the concert.

Daigle will make 26 stops on her tour.

Tax refunds sent to unclaimed property program

More than $5.6 million in state income tax refunds for Louisiana residents has been sent to the state's unclaimed property program.

According to Treasurer John Schroder, the funds were received from the Department of Revenue and are owed to some 22,000 residents and businesses.

Those who think they may have an unclaimed refund can search the treasury department’s website or call the agency for assistance.

State park restored

A Louisiana state park has opened with a new fishing deck and a restored beach.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Louisiana State Parks, and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open Cypremort Point State Park.

The park is located along Vermilion Bay south of U.S. Hwy. 90 in the New Iberia area.

Triple homicide suspect fatally shot

Louisiana State Police reported a Shreveport man wanted in a triple homicide was fatally shot after he began firing at law enforcement officers.

The incident happened Nov. 4 in the Wisner area of Franklin Parish in northeast Louisiana.

Trooper said the subject was barricaded inside an apartment building. Authorities evacuated residents from the apartments while attempting to communicate with the suspect.

Police identified the armed suspect as 36-year-old Berry Rigsby of Shreveport.