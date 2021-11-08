Deputies: Suspect damages property in Donaldsonville pursuit, jumps into Bayou Lafourche

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested a Bertrandville man after a pursuit where the suspect entered Donaldsonville, caused damage to private property, and jumped into Bayou Lafourche.

According to a news release from Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, deputies arrested 35-year-old Charles J. Fair of Matthew Street, Bertrandville, on felony charges arising out of a traffic incident that turned into a pursuit on Hwy. 70 East on Nov. 5.

A deputy reportedly observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation, and attempted to initiate a stop at a retail business. The driver then accelerated and entered Hwy. 70 and headed east, according to the report.

The suspect vehicle continued through several streets in Donaldsonville, causing damages to private property. Deputies said the vehicle turned on Hwy. 308 and went back south toward Assumption Parish.

According to the release, another Assumption Parish deputy deployed a set of stop sticks, which disabled the vehicle. The suspect jumped into Bayou Lafourche, and eventually was taken into custody.

Fair was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail as a fugitive. He was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, insurance security required, switched license plate, driving under a suspended driver's license, resisting an officer, improper display of license plate, failure to appear - resisting an officer and disturbing the peace (Assumption Parish), failure to appear - possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (Assumption Parish), and failure to appear - aggravated second degree battery (Assumption Parish).

The suspect remained incarcerated without bond as of the time of the release.