Belle Rose search warrant leads to two arrests on drug charges

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested two suspects on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant in Belle Rose.

In a news release, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrests of 34-year-old Leroyal Sentel Lanus and 26-year-old Mikayla Ann Chronister, both of Grisaffe Lane in Belle Rose, on Nov. 9.

According to the release, narcotics agents investigating illegal drug activity in Assumption Parish identified the suspects as being involved in large-scale trafficking of illegal drugs.

Both suspects were charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute amphetamines, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute suboxone, possession of Xanax (Alprazolam), possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At the time of the release, both remained incarcerated pending bond hearings.