AROUND THE STATE: Louisiana news briefs

Staff Report

Former sheriff convicted, faces life sentence

Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain was convicted Nov. 9 on four counts of aggravated rape involving juvenile victims. The conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

The allegations included crimes from before and during his time as sheriff. He held the position for five terms before losing in the 2015 election.

The 58-year-old former sheriff pleaded not guilty to charges in a 16-count federal indictment accusing him of using his authority to attempt to direct profits from a $1 million work-release contract to himself, as well as friends and family members.

Program to pay young people $350 month

New Orleans will participate in a program that will pay 125 young people $350 a month to spur financial literacy and wealth-building.

Aimed at young people between the ages of 16 and 24, the program is for residents who are neither in school nor working, according to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The program is set to launch in the middle of next year, and provide money over 10 months.

Funding comes from Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, which advocates for payments to people living in poverty.

'American Pickers' filming in Louisiana

Popular History channel series "American Pickers" plans to film episodes in Louisiana, as well as Mississippi and Alabama.

The show will be filming early next year for its 23rd season. It stars Mike Wolfe, his brother Robbie, and Danielle Colby. Frank Fritz, who previously starred in the series, left the show over the summer.